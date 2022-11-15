 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bikaji Foods International to list today | Will it be a strong debut?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:03 AM IST

Investors should also look at a few red flags on high ask valuations and a complete OFS issue as areas of concern, Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities said.

Bikaji Foods International, the maker of traditional North Indian savouries like bhujia and namkeen, apart from sweets, is going to make its debut on Wednesday, November 16, after getting a healthy subscription for its initial public offering (IPO).

Considering the good response to the IPO, optimism in the secondary market, its market leadership in its core states (Rajasthan, Assam, and Bihar), an international footprint, a healthy top line, and a strong management team, the listing premium is expected to be around 10 percent over the final issue price of Rs 300 per share, in line with the grey market premium, but the downside could be that the issue was a complete offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and investors, apart from falling margin, experts said.

The Rs 881-crore public issue was subscribed 26.67 times during November 3-7 backed by qualified institutional buyer (QIB) interest. QIBs had applied for more than 80 times the allotted quota, and high net-worth individuals over 7 times, while the portions set aside for retail investors and employees were subscribed 4.77 times and 4.38 times, respectively.

“Being India’s third-largest ethnic snacks company, Bikaji Foods managed to get a strong investor response. Given an optimistic outlook in the secondary market, Bikaji is expected to list with a decent premium of 8-10 percent on the issue price,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice-president, research, at Mehta Equities said.

But investors should also look at a few red flags on high ask valuations and a complete OFS issue as areas of concern, he added.

Overall, Bikaji has strong market positioning and good brand recall with improved penetration to maintain long-term growth, Tapse said.