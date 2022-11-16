Bikaji Foods International share closes 6% high on Day 1

Bikaji Foods International made an impressive debut on the bourses on November 16 with the shares closing 5.8 percent higher at Rs 317.45 but lower from the day’s high.

Experts said participants may have been cautious due to falling operating profit margin and expensive valuations.

The stock opened at Rs 322.80, up 7.6 percent over the issue price of Rs 300 and rose to the day’s high of Rs 334.70 on the National Stock Exchange. It sank to a low of Rs 314.20 before recovering to close at 317.45.

Bikaji traded with volume of 20.96 lakh shares on the BSE, and the trading volume on the NSE was 2.74 crore shares.

The ethnic snacks company raised Rs 881 crore through its initial public offering, which was largely an offer for sale. The price band for the offer was Rs 285-300 a share.

Bikaji Foods is the third largest ethnic snacks company with an international footprint. Its namkeen with 35.6 percent contribution to business in FY22 is the highest selling category among its products followed by bhujia, sweets and papad.

The company reported a nearly 16 percent decline in profit for FY22 as EBITDA margin contracted by more than 2 percentage points due to higher input cost. Its revenue, however, grew 23 percent in FY22 over the previous year. Experts expect the second half of FY23 performance to be better than the first half due to the easing of input costs.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

