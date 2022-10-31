Bikaji Foods International sets price band at Rs 285-300 for Rs 881-crore IPO

Ethnic snacks company Bikaji Foods International has fixed the price band for its maiden public issue at Rs 285-300 per share. This will be among the five IPOs that will be opened for subscription this month.

The offer will open for bidding on November 3 and the closing date will be November 7. The anchor book will be opened for a day on November 2.

The public issue consists of only an offer-for-sale of more than 2.93 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, including promoters.

The company plans to raise Rs 881.2 crore through the public issue. The entire money after deducting the issue expenses will be received by selling shareholders and the company will not receive any money from the offer.

Promoters Shiv Ratan Agarwal and Deepak Agarwal will offload 25 lakh shares each through the offer-for-sale, and the rest 2.43 crore shares will be on offer from investors, including India 2020 Maharaja, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund-Series 2, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund-Series 3, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund-Series 4, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund-Series 5, and Avendus Future Leaders Fund I.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 50 shares and in multiples of 50 shares thereafter. Hence, the minimum investment by retail investors will be 15,000 per lot and the maximum would be Rs 1.95 lakh for 13 lots, at higher end of price band.

After launching Bikaji brand in 1993, the company has gradually expanded its footprint across India, with operations in 23 states and four Union Territories as of June 2022 and also exporting its products to 21 international countries, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. International business accounted for 3.20 percent of its food product sales.

Bikaji Foods International recorded a 23 percent growth in FY22 revenue at Rs 1,611 crore compared to previous year, primarily supported by increase in sale of food products, and increase in volume and realisation of products. However, profit in the same period fell to Rs 76.03 crore in FY22, from Rs 90.3 crore.

For the quarter ended June 2022, profit at Rs 15.7 crore grew by 26.5 percent and revenue at Rs 419 crore increased by 25.5 percent over the same period last year.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Intensive Fiscal Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the issue.