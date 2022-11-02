Bikaji Foods International raises Rs 262 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

FMCG company Bikaji Foods International on November 2 has mobilised Rs 262.11 crore from 36 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised the allocation of 87.37 lakh equity shares to anchor investors, Bikaji Foods said in its BSE filing.

These shares were allocated to anchor investors at Rs 300 apiece.

Participants in the anchor book included the Government of Singapore, ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Whiteoak Capital, Blackrock Global Funds, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Eastspring Investments, Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Master Fund, Max Life Insurance, Tata Mutual Fund, Carmignac Portfolio, Kotak Mutual Fund, Bay Capital and Edelweiss.

"Out of total allocation to anchor investors, 36.83 lakh shares or 42.16 percent of anchor book were allocated to 10 domestic mutual funds through 17 schemes," the company said.

Bikaji Foods International will open its maiden public issue for subscription on November 3, with a price band of Rs 285-300 per share.

The offer will close on November 7.

The third largest ethnic snacks company is planning to raise Rs 881.22 crore via public issue which is entirely an offer for sale by promoters and investors.

