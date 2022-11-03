Bikaji Foods International IPO posts 20% booking on bidding debut

The public issue of Bikaji Foods International, the third largest ethnic snacks company with an international footprint, has garnered bids for 42.23 lakh equity shares against offer size of 2.06 crore shares subscribing 20 percent on November 3, the first day of bidding.

All investors, barring qualified institutional buyers, started putting in bids for the IPO on the first day itself.

Retail investors have bought 37 percent shares of the allotted quota, and employees have bids for 18 percent shares of the portion set aside for them.

The company has reserved 2.5 lakh shares for its employees who will get those shares at a discount of Rs 15 per share on the final issue price.

Non-institutional investors have put in bids for 9 percent of their reserved portion.

Founded by Shiv Ratan Agarwal with 30 years of experience in the Indian snack industry, Bikaji Foods International claimed to be the second fastest growing company with CAGR of 21.3 percent during FY19-FY22 in Indian organised snacks market.

The company is planning to raise Rs 881.22 crore from the public issue at the upper end of the price band of Rs 285-300 per share. It is entirely an offer-for-sale, so the company will not get issue proceeds.

Namkeen is the highest selling category in its total business, followed by bhujia, sweets, papad and others contributing to 35.6 percent, 34.9 percent, 12.7 percent, 6.7 percent and 10 percent of the total sales in FY22.

Among their competitors, the company is the market leader in family pack segment and recorded highest share of 60.5 percent among its other SKUs (stock keeping units) of Rs 5 and Rs 10 packs during FY22.

"Bikaji Foods, with its strong market position across its diversified product portfolio, strong distribution, strategically manufacturing facilities, strong brand visibility and consistent financial performance is in a good position with healthy visibility going ahead," says Avinash Kumar Pathak of LKP Securities who recommended investors to subscribe to the IPO.

