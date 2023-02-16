 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Battery maker Northvolt in talks to hire IPO banks

Reuters
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST

The company, which last raised funding from investors at a valuation of $12 billion in 2021, is expected to tap Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley to lead a stock market launch

Northvolt, the Swedish lithium-ion battery producer that counts BMW and Volkswagen among its investors, is close to hiring banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the company at more than $20 billion, four sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Northvolt is discussing listing its shares in Europe or New York within the next 12 months, the sources said, cautioning that the plans are tentative and subject to change.

The sources requested anonymity to discuss details of the IPO preparations.