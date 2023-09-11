Basilic Fly Studio SME IPO: Bumper listing, stock debuts at 179% premium on NSE

Visual effects (VFX) studio operator Basilic Fly Studio will use the fund for setting up a facility in Hyderabad and Salem, and add the infrastructure to existing facilities in Chennai and Pune

Basilic Fly Studio shares listed at Rs 271 on the NSE SME platform. The stock jumped 179 percent at open against the IPO price of Rs 97. The company’s grey market premium (GMP) rose to Rs 230 on Monday over the upper end of the IPO price, implying a listing price of Rs 327 per share. Basilic Fly Studio IPO opened for subscription on September 1, and the offer ended on September 5. The offer was oversubscribed 286.61 times, with bids for 146.06 crore equity shares as against the issue size of 50.96 lakh shares.

The company had set the price band for the issue at Rs 92-97 per share. The total issue size was Rs 66.35 crore, or 68,40,000 shares. The public issue consisted of fresh issue of 62,40,000 shares aggregating up to Rs 60.53 crore, and an offer for sale of 6,000,00 shares totalling up to Rs 5.83 crore.

The visual effects (VFX) studio operator will use the fund for setting up a facility in Hyderabad and Salem, and add the infrastructure to existing facilities in Chennai and Pune. The company’s shares touched an intraday high of Rs 284.55, rallying further 5 percent from the opening price of Rs 271.

