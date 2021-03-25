English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.65 times, NII portion booked 8% on second day of bidding

Barbeque Nation recently added delivery service, which will be something to focus on but at present, consistent loss at PAT level is not comforting, Canara Bank Securities has said.

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Barbeque Nation Hospitality, a casual dining restaurant chain, has been subscribed 1.65 times by the morning of March 25, the second day of bidding. Investors have put in bids for 82.68 lakh equity shares against the offer size of 49.99 lakh equity shares, data available on exchanges show.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) has subscribed 37 percent and that of non-institutional investors (NII) 8 percent. Retail investors have put in bids 7.92 than their reserved portion and employees portion was booked 47 percent.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality operates one of India's leading casual dining restaurant chains. The company owned 164 restaurants as on December 2020, which includes 147 Barbeque Nation Restaurants in 77 cities in India, six international restaurants in India and six outside India.

The company also owns Italian restaurant brand Toscano with other two brands La Terrace and Collage. The company pioneered the over-the-table-barbeque concept.

Also read: Our in-house research team's take on Barbeque Nation Hospitality IPO

Close

Related stories

Barbeque Nation Hospitality's around 70 percent of the outlets are located in metros and remaining in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Jubilant Foodworks acquired a 10.76 percent stake in the chain in January 2021 at Rs 252 per share, with an investment of Rs 92 crore.

The company is planning to raise around Rs 453 crore through the public issue, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 273 crore by existing selling shareholders. The net fresh issue proceeds will be used for the expansion and opening of new restaurants and repaying of debts.

The company has already raised Rs 203 crore from anchor investors on March 23 at the higher end of Rs 498-500 price band. The issue closes March 26.

Consolidated sales of the company have increased at a two-year CAGR of 20 percent backed by a fast-growing delivery channel under the brand name UBQ. Despite EBITDA Margin of 20 percent, the company is incurring losses at PAT level.

Also read:  Barbeque Nation Hospitality IPO: 10 key things to know before the issue opens

"As the company is in the casual dining restaurant business, the store level experience is something that the company has to take into consideration unlike delivery-based quick service restaurant (QSR), which is less capital intensive. The company's recently added services of delivery, which will be something to focus on but at present, consistent loss at PAT level is not comforting. Hence we recommend 'avoid' for the issue," said Canara Bank Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Barbeque Nation Hospitality #IPO - Issues Open
first published: Mar 25, 2021 11:42 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.