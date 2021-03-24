Barbeque Nation IPO opens for subscription today: Should you grab a bite?

live bse live

The bidding for initial public offering of Barbeque Nation Hospitality starts today. It is the last IPO in this financial year. Given the hit on the sector due to the outbreak of COVID-19, many brokerages have recommended investors to avoid the issue.

The issue will close on March 26.

The casual dining restaurant chain is planning to raise Rs 452.87 crore through its public issue at higher end of the price band Rs 498-500 per share. Of the total issue size, the company has already raised Rs 202.89 crore from anchor investors, including marquee investors Nomura Funds, Goldman Sachs, Fidelity, Eastspring Investments India, UPS Group Trust, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential and Kotak Mutual Fund, on March 23.

It had also mopped up Rs 150 crore through pre-IPO placement at Rs 252 per share, which is nearly half of its IPO issue price.

The issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 272.87 crore. The net fresh issue proceeds will be utilised towards ongoing restaurant expansion and paying debts.

Amongst the brokerages Moneycontrol spoke to, Prabhudas Lilladher is the only one that assigned a subscribe rating to the IPO of Barbeque Nation.

"Although we expect reasonable listing gains, given the IPO euphoria in the market, the operational delivery needs to improve significantly for any serious re-rating in the long term," said the brokerage.

Negative working capital and Rs 330 crore funding (including pre-IPO) bodes well for a turnaround and steady growth with an estimated 20 restaurant addition per year, the brokerage said.

"However, little scalability of international operations (6 stores) and not so impressive track record of promoter group in scaling up Sayaji Hotels (loss in 5 out of last 10 years), pledged promoter shares (Rs 24.6 crore), insolvency proceedings and offer for sale by promoters in IPO, merit caution."

Analysts are concerned about the consistent losses in previous financial years and the impact of COVID-19 on the company's operations. The company has showed a smart recovery post lockdown, and analysts feel the long-term growth story for the company is intact.

"While the company has posted revenue growth of 20 percent CAGR between FY18-FY20 it has been continuously incurring losses at PAT level despite topline growth. The COVID-19 pandemic, too, has had an adverse impact on the operations of the company, hence, we expect profits will remain under pressure over the medium term," Angel Broking said.

"At the higher end of the price band, the company is asking for a valuation of 2.4x FY20 EV/Sales which we believe is expensive given the current environment and hence we recommend a 'neutral' rating to the IPO," the brokerage added.

Choice Broking also feels the emergence of the second wave of the COVID-19 infections could delay the business normalcy speed. "Also, without any meaningful change in the business fundamental, the issue price is almost double the pre-IPO placement price. Thus, we assign an 'avoid' rating for the issue."

However, Sharekhan feels the long-term structural story of casual dining space in India is intact on the back of improving demographics, shift to branded players and expansion in the tier 2/tier-3 towns.

Choice Broking said: "Based on quick estimate, the company is forecasted to report a 3.7 percent CAGR de-growth in consolidated topline over FY20-23 to Rs 757.19 crore in FY23. Gross and EBITDA margins are likely to expand by 15bps and 223bps over the period to be at 65.6 percent and 21.6 percent, respectively, in FY23. The company would continue to report loss at PAT level over FY20-23."

Some broking firms, such as AUM Capital and Marwadi Financial Services, have not rated the issue at all citing the risk of rising coronavirus cases, lockdowns and restrictions in some parts of the country and weak financials.

The company owns and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants and International Barbeque Nation Restaurants. It also owns and operates Toscano Restaurants and UBQ. Barbeque Nation Hospitality is the pioneer in the 'over the table barbeque' concept in restaurants in India.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality operated 147 restaurants across 77 cities in India and six international restaurants across three countries namely UAE, Oman and Malaysia as of December 2020.

