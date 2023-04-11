 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BankBazaar.com plans to go public in next 12-18 months

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

Prior to the IPO, BankBazaar is planning to raise a round of capital and has appointed ICICI Securities to advice it on the same.

Fintech firm BankBazaar.com on Tuesday said it plans to go public in the next 12-18 months.

The company had a net revenue of Rs 160 crore in FY23.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) plans are in progress with an aim to list in 12-18 months, co-branded credit card issuer BankBazaar.com said in a statement.

