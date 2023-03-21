 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of Baroda-backed IndiaFirst Life Insurance gets Sebi green light to IPO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 21, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore, and an offer for sale of 14.12 crore equity shares by selling shareholders.

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company IPO

Bank of Baroda-promoted IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company has received the approval from capital market regulator Sebi to float a public issue.

The IPO will comprise fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 14.12 crore equity shares by selling shareholders.

Promoters Bank of Baroda and Carmel Point Investments India are going to offload 8.9 crore equity shares and 3.92 crore shares, respectively, through an offer-for-sale. Public shareholder Union Bank of India is also going to sell 1.3 crore shares through the OFS.

The life insurance company is expected to raise Rs 100 crore from the pre-IPO placement, before the filing of red herring prospectus with the ROC. If the said pre-IPO placement is undertaken, then accordingly the issue size may get reduced.