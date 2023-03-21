Bank of Baroda-backed IndiaFirst Life Insurance gets Sebi green light to IPO

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company IPO

Bank of Baroda-promoted IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company has received the approval from capital market regulator Sebi to float a public issue.

The IPO will comprise fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 14.12 crore equity shares by selling shareholders.

Promoters Bank of Baroda and Carmel Point Investments India are going to offload 8.9 crore equity shares and 3.92 crore shares, respectively, through an offer-for-sale. Public shareholder Union Bank of India is also going to sell 1.3 crore shares through the OFS.

The life insurance company is expected to raise Rs 100 crore from the pre-IPO placement, before the filing of red herring prospectus with the ROC. If the said pre-IPO placement is undertaken, then accordingly the issue size may get reduced.

The fresh issue proceeds will be largely utilised by the company for augmentation of its capital base to support solvency levels.

Bank of Baroda now owns 65 percent shareholding and Carmel Point Investments India 26 percent in the company, while Union Bank of India has 9 percent stake.

IndiaFirst claimed to be one of the fastest growing private life insurers in India in terms of new business IRP in FY22, as per a CRISIL report.

The company incurred a loss of Rs 281.62 crore for the financial year ended March 2022, as against a profit of Rs 30.19 crore a year back. Net premium earned for FY22 stood at Rs 4,985 crore, up 27.8 percent over previous year, but income from investments fell 29 percent to Rs 1,729 crore during the same period.

New business premium at Rs 2,766 crore for FY22 jumped 35 percent over the previous year, and individual new business premium leaped 55 percent to Rs 1,429 crore for the year.

It reported value of new business (VNB) margin of 23.10 percent in FY22 against 10.5 percent in previous year, backed by balanced product portfolio and also supported by expansive bancassurance networks through Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India.

The company has sold 2.65 lakh policies in the financial year gone by, as against 1.97 lakh policies sold in the previous year.

For the quarter ended June FY23, the company reported a loss of Rs 41.83 crore and earned a net premium of Rs 873.52 crore. New business premium for the quarter was at Rs 501 crore and individual new business premium at Rs 307.3 crore.

ICICI Securities, Ambit, BNP Paribas, BOB Capital Markets, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), Jefferies India, and JM Financial are the merchant bankers to the issue.