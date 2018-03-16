App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Mar 16, 2018 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bandhan Bank IPO subscribed 88% on Day 2 of bidding

The IPO to raise Rs 4,473 crore received bids for 7,36,14,520 shares against the total issue size of 8,34,96,347 shares.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bandhan Bank's initial public offer was subscribed 88 per cent on the second day of the three-day bidding today.

The IPO to raise Rs 4,473 crore received bids for 7,36,14,520 shares against the total issue size of 8,34,96,347 shares, data available with the NSE till 1700 hrs showed.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.33 times, non institutional investors 24 per cent and retail investors 33 per cent.

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank on Wednesday raised Rs 1,342 crore from anchor investors and is looking to raise a total amount of Rs 4,473 crore from the public issue of its shares. The IPO is of up to 119,280,494 shares comprising of a fresh issue of up to 97,663,910 shares and an offer for sale of up to 21,616,584 shares (including anchor portion of 35,784,147 shares).

The offer, which would conclude on March 19, is in a price band of Rs 370-375.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, JM Financial and JP Morgan India are managing the issue.

tags #IPO

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC