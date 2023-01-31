English
    Balaji Solutions, Enviro Infra Engineers get Sebi nod to float IPO

    PTI
    January 31, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
    IT hardware and mobile accessories firm Balaji Solutions and Enviro Infra Engineers, which provides solutions for waste water treatment, have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).

    The two companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi during August and September 2022, obtained the observation letters on January 23, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed on Tuesday.

    In Sebi's parlance, receiving an observation letter from the regulator implies it's go-ahead to float the initial share-sale.

    According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), Balaji Solutions' public issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 120 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 75 lakh equity shares by a promoter and a promoter-group entity.