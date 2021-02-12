B2C company Nureca raises Rs 44.55 crore from two anchor investors ahead of IPO

live bse live

Nureca, the B2C company engaged in the business of home healthcare and wellness products, has garnered Rs 44.55 crore from two anchor investors on February 12, ahead of IPO. The public issue will open for subscription on February 15.

The company in consultation with merchant bankers finalised allocation of 11,13,750 equity shares to anchor investors at an upper price band of Rs 400 per share.

Nexpact invested Rs 34.55 crore against 8,63,745 equity shares and Next Orbit Ventures Rs 10 crore against 2,50,005 equity shares, the company said in its circular.

The Rs 100-crore initial public offering will close on February 17. The offer includes a reservation of Rs 1 crore worth shares for purchase by eligible employees.

The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 396-400 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 equity shares thereafter.

The company will list its equity shares on the BSE as well as National Stock Exchange (NSE). ITI Capital is the book running lead managers to the offer.

This would be the sixth IPO in 2021 after Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Indigo Paints, Home First Finance, Stove Kraft and Brookfield India REIT.