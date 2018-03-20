App
Mar 20, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avoid Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO : HEM Securities

HEM Securities has come out with its report on Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO IPO , The research firm has recommended to “ Avoid ” the IPO in its research report as on March 19, 2018

 
 
MISHRA DHATU NIGAM is one of the leading manufacturers of special steels, Superalloys and only manufacturer of titanium alloys in India. These are high value products which cater to niche end user segments such as defence, space and power. Company manufactures unique combinations of metal and alloys. Co manufacture special steels like martensitic steel, ultra high strength steel, austenitic steel and precipitation hardening steel. Co manufacture three varieties of Superalloys – nickel base, iron base and cobalt base. Co also manufacture varieties of titanium alloys. With the growth of business and operations, co have achieved the status of a Mini Ratna.

Valuation

Co is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of almost 29 on post issue H1FY18 annualized eps at price band of Rs 87-90/share. Although co has most advanced and unique facilities & capability to manufacture wide range of advanced product but weak order book size of Rs 517 Cr against strong topline in FY16 & FY17 doesn’t infuse optimisim in company. Hence, we recommend “Avoid” on issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
tags #Avoid #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO Broker Analysis #Mishra Dhatu Nigam

