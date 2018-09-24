Avoid Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd: Hem Securities

Company is a shipbuilding company in India under the administrative control of the MoD and primarily adhere to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. In addition to its ship and warship building capabilities, company is engaged in engineering and engine production activities. As a part of company’s engineering division, company manufacture deck machinery items, pre-fabricated portable steel bridges and marine pumps.

Modern Manufacturing Platform and Integrated Shipbuilding Facilities to deliver quality products: Company’s modern infrastructure facilities available at its shipyard coupled with its vast expertise give company a significant edge over other domestic defence shipyard. Company has been taking steps to ensure simplification in the process and procedures, adopt modern practice and technology, enhance capacity and modernize infrastructure and improve on governance.

Valuation and Outlook

The co is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx. 14 on FY18 eps at price band of Rs 115-118/share. Although, company is one of India’s leading public sector shipyards catering to the defence sector but due to weak financial performance (Loss at operating level in FY17 & FY18),co is not looking attractive to deploy the funds in at present level. Hence, we recommend “Avoid” on issue.

