Avalon Technologies raises Rs 389.25 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Electronic manufacturing services company Avalon Technologies has mobilised Rs 389.25 crore through its anchor book on March 31, ahead of its initial public offering.

In total, 24 investors participated in the anchor book launched by the company for a day.

"The IPO committee and the promoter selling shareholders have finalised allocation of 89.27 lakh shares to anchor investors, at anchor investor allocation price of Rs 436 per share," Avalon said in its BSE filing.

The marquee participants in the anchor book were Nomura Trust, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Goldman Sachs, Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund, HDFC MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Whiteoak Capital, Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, Oaks Emerging Umbrella Fund Plc, and Principal Funds Inc.

Sunil Shankar Matkar