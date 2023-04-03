Avalon Technologies public issue sees subdued investor interest on Day 1

The maiden issue of Avalon Technologies saw tepid investor interest on the first day of bidding on April 3 even as analysts stayed positive about the company.

The issue was subscribed 1 percent as of 12.30pm, BSE data showed, thanks largely to retail investors. Out of the total 1,14,63,854 shares up for grabs, investors had bid for 1,47,662 units so far.

The retail investor quota was subscribed 7 percent and quota reserved for non-institutional investors saw a few applications, while those for Qualified Institutional Buyers did not see any application yet.

Avalon is an integrated EMS provider with good diversification among end-user industries and clients with strategic manufacturing locations. Its scope of work requires complex designing, engineering, component procurement and manufacturing, which creates long lead times and consequently entry barriers.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 415-436 per share of face value of Rs 2 each. Avalon intends to raise Rs 865 crore through its IPO that comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 320 crore, and an offer-for-sale of equity shares worth Rs 545 crore by promoters and other selling shareholders.

Kandoi Fabrics directors buy four apartments in Mumbai for Rs 217 crore

Kotak Equities sees more pain for OMCs after OPEC shocks market with production cut Analysts tracking the issue believe the company belongs to a high-growth industry. Moreover, some valuation comfort compared to its listed peers makes Avalon Tech a favourable investment. Sumeet Shah of Reliance Securities, underlined that on the basis of the FY23 annualised financials, the IPO is valued at 55.5x P/E at the upper price band which is lower than its peers. Though some find this PE multiple not that attractive, despite being lower than its peers.

