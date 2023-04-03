 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avalon Technologies public issue sees subdued investor interest on Day 1

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

The price band has been fixed at Rs 415-436 per share of face value of Rs 2 each.

Avalon is an integrated EMS provider with good diversification among end-user industries and clients with strategic manufacturing locations.

The maiden issue of Avalon Technologies saw tepid investor interest on the first day of bidding on April 3 even as analysts stayed positive about the company.

The issue was subscribed 1 percent as of 12.30pm, BSE data showed, thanks largely to retail investors. Out of the total 1,14,63,854 shares up for grabs, investors had bid for 1,47,662 units so far.

The retail investor quota was subscribed 7 percent and quota reserved for non-institutional investors saw a few applications, while those for Qualified Institutional Buyers did not see any application yet.

