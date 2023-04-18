 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Avalon Technologies makes muted debut at Rs 431

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

As of November 2022, Avalon Technologies' order book was at Rs 1,190 crore, up 39 percent over FY22 closing order book.

Avalon

Shares of Avalon Technologies opened with a 1.15 percent discount to the issue price on April 18, which was on expected lines, given subdued response from investors other than QIBs, high valuations in the competitive industry and volatility in equity markets.

The stock kicked off at Rs 431 on the BSE against an issue price of Rs 436 per share, while the listing price on the NSE was at par at Rs 436. Its market capitalisation at issue price was Rs 2,850 crore.

The Rs 865-crore maiden public issue of the electronic manufacturing services company had seen 2.21 times subscription during April 3-6, mainly aided by qualified institutional investors, which generally have a lock-in period of 30 days after listing of any IPO. QIBs have bought 3.57 times the allotted quota and majority of their subscription was seen on final day, while there was muted response from retail investors and high net worth individuals, who have subscribed 84 percent and 41 percent.

The price band for the offer was Rs 415-436 per share. This was the first IPO and second listing (after Udayshivakumar Infra) in the current financial year.