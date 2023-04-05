 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Avalon Technologies IPO sees tepid investor response on Day 2

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

The holiday shortened week has also seen relatively lower activity from traders and investors. This along with volatile markets is putting the success of the issue at risk.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 415-436 per share of face value of Rs 2 each.

The maiden public issue of Avalon Technologies continued to see subdued investor interest on the second day of bidding on April 5 amid tough market conditions for initial public offers.

The issue was subscribed a mere 3 percent, thanks largely to retail investors, as of 9.45am, NSE data showed. Out of the total 1,14,63,854 shares up for grabs, investors had bid for 3,68,050 shares so far.

The retail investor quota was subscribed 16 percent. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors saw applications for 1 percent of shares, while those for the Qualified Institutional Buyers did not see any applications so far.

The holiday-shortened week has also seen relatively lower activity from traders and investors. This, along with volatile markets, is putting the success of the issue at risk.