Avalon Technologies IPO sees tepid investor response on Day 2

The maiden public issue of Avalon Technologies continued to see subdued investor interest on the second day of bidding on April 5 amid tough market conditions for initial public offers.

The issue was subscribed a mere 3 percent, thanks largely to retail investors, as of 9.45am, NSE data showed. Out of the total 1,14,63,854 shares up for grabs, investors had bid for 3,68,050 shares so far.

The retail investor quota was subscribed 16 percent. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors saw applications for 1 percent of shares, while those for the Qualified Institutional Buyers did not see any applications so far.

The holiday-shortened week has also seen relatively lower activity from traders and investors. This, along with volatile markets, is putting the success of the issue at risk.

Avalon is a contract manufacturer that rivals Amber Enterprises and Dixon Technologies. Analysts noted that the company boasts good diversification among end-user industries and clients with strategic manufacturing locations. Its scope of work requires complex designing, engineering, component procurement and manufacturing, which create long lead times and consequently entry barriers. The price band has been fixed at Rs 415-436 per share of a face value of Rs 2 each. Related stories RBI added 3 tonnes of gold in February, taking total reserves of India to 790.2 tonnes: World Gold C...

MHADA lottery 2023: Application dates extended for lottery of affordable homes near Mumbai

Return of IPL’s home-and-away format in 2023 sees travel bookings soar 30% Avalon intends to raise Rs 865 crore through its IPO that comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 320 crore, and an offer-for-sale of equity shares worth Rs 545 crore by promoters and other selling shareholders. Analysts tracking the issue believe the company belongs to a high-growth industry. Moreover, some valuation comfort compared to its listed peers makes Avalon Tech a favourable investment. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol News