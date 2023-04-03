 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avalon Technologies IPO opens. Worth investing? Here is what analysts say

Shubham Raj
Apr 03, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

Avalon Technologies IPO: Analysts tracking the issue believe the company belongs to a high-growth industry and also offers some valuation comfort compared to listed peers, making Avalon a favourable investment

The price band has been fixed at Rs 415-436 per share of face value of Rs 2 each.

The Rs 865-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Avalon Technologies, an integrated electronics manufacturing services provider, opened for bidding on April 3. The offer has largely generated positive reviews from analysts who say investors should subscribe to the issue.

The company belongs to a high-growth industry and offers valuation comfort compared to listed peers, making Avalon Tech a favourable investment.

Attractive valuation

Sumeet Shah of Reliance Securities said that on FY23 annualised financials, the IPO is valued at 55.5x P/E at the upper price band, which is lower than its peers. Some, however, find this PE multiple not that attractive despite being lower than peers.