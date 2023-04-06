 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Avalon Technologies IPO closes today; issue subscribed 63%, retail portion booked 64%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 06, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

Avalon Technologies IPO | Overall, EMS industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32 percent to reach Rs 4.5 lakh crore by FY26, from Rs 1.47 lakh crore in FY22.

The maiden public issue of Avalon Technologies witnessed a tepid response from investors despite improved equity market conditions. The IPO garnered bids for 72.41 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 1.14 crore shares subscribing 63 percent on April 6, the final day of bidding.

Retail investors, who has 10 percent reservation in the IPO, bought 64 percent shares from the quota allotted to them, while high net worth individuals subscribed to 14 percent of the portion reserved for them.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) put in  bids for 87 percent shares of the portion set aside for them; 75 percent of the offer was reserved for them.

The electronic manufacturing services company, which provides end-to-end operations in delivering box-build solutions in India, aims to raise Rs 865 crore via a public issue that comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 545 crore by selling shareholders including promoters.