 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Avalon Technologies IPO | 10 key things to know before subscribing to the issue

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 02, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

Among the risks, any increase in the cost of raw materials or components, or any delay, shortage, or interruption in the supply of raw materials and major production inputs may adversely affect the business.

Avalon Technologies has 12 manufacturing units across the United States and India.

Avalon Technologies, the first initial public offering (IPO) of the new financial year 2023-24, is set to open for subscription next week.

Here are 10 key things to know about the public offer:

1) IPO Dates

The first day of bidding for this maiden public issue would be April 3, and the offer will close on April 6.