As pressure of going home without job mounts, IT graduates opt for placement platforms

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 26, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

While the number of companies visiting campuses has not changed at various engineering colleges, experts say the intake of freshers is very low. Besides, the selection process at companies has become more stringent with multiple stages and a low pass rate

As the 2023 academic session ends, slow campus hiring coupled with delays in the onboarding of new hires has led IT freshers to opt for placement training platforms to land a job before they reach home.

Placement preparation and upskilling platforms are witnessing a huge surge in the enrolment of IT graduates opting for various crash courses as the wave of exorbitant salaries to freshers subsides, said Aashay Mishra, co-founder and COO of PrepInsta, a placement preparation site.

However, enrolment does not automatically translate into hiring. In October 2022, PrepInsta Prime saw over 18,000 people getting jobs via its platform. However, that has tapered off, and the number of those placed in February and March this year were much lower, around 3,000 to 4,000 a month.

“The hiring trend in IT companies in India has been affected by the current economic slowdown. It has slowed down in the last few months, and we anticipate that this trend may continue until the end of May,” Mishra said.