Archean Chemical Industries mobilises Rs 658 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Specialty marine chemical company Archean Chemical Industries has mopped up Rs 658 crore from anchor investors ahead of its public issue, on November 7.

A total of 42 investors bought shares in the company via anchor book. They include SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, DSP Small Cap Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Kotak Mutual Fund, Government Pension Fund Global, and Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund.

Aditya Birla Sun Life, Theleme India Master Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Funds, Segantii India Mauritius, Elara India Opportunities Fund, Edelweiss, Saint Capital Fund, Winro Commercial, and Societe Generale also invested in the company via anchor book.

Archean Chemical in its BSE filing said it has finalised allocation of 1.61 crore equity shares to anchor investors at upper price band of Rs 407 per share.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

The public issue will open for subscription on November 9 and the same will close on November 11.

The company is planning to garner Rs 1,462.3 crore via public issue which comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 805 crore and an offer for sale of 1.61 crore shares.

The price band for the offer is Rs 386-407 per share.

Up to 75 percent of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.