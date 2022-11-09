Archean Chemical Industries IPO sees 7% buying on debut, retail portion booked 30%

Archean Chemical Industries IPO

The public offer of marine specialty chemical manufacturer Archean Chemical Industries was subscribed 7 percent, getting in bids for 13.07 lakh equity shares against an issue size of 1.99 crore shares on November 9, the first day of bidding.

Retail investors bought 30 percent shares of the allotted quota, and non-institutional investors have bid for 3 percent shares of portion set aside for them, while qualified institutional buyers have bought 504 shares against issue size of 1.07 crore shares.

Archean has reserved 75 percent of its offer size for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 percent for retail.

The company has cut down its total offer size to 1.99 crore shares, from 3.59 crore shares after the successful fund raising of Rs 658 crore via anchor book on November 7, a day before the offer opening.

The marine specialty chemical manufacturer with focus on producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash intends to mop up Rs 1,462.3 crore via public issue.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 805 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 657.3 crore by promoter and investors. The price band for IPO is Rs 386-407 per share.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for repaying debts.

Incorporated in 2003, the company claimed to be the largest exporter of bromine and industrial salt by volume in India. It produces the products from the brine reserves in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, and manufactures the products at the facility near Hajipir in Gujarat.

Archean Chemical recorded a 183 percent growth in profit at Rs 188.6 crore for FY22 compared to previous year, and revenue increased by 53 percent to Rs 1,130.4 crore in the same period. At the operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 78 percent YoY to Rs 467 crore for the financial year 2021-22 with margin expanding to 41.32 percent from 35.40 percent in the same period.

Revenue during FY20-FY22 grew at a CAGR of 36 percent and the revenue from exports rose at a CAGR of 29 percent.

At the upper price band of Rs 407, ACIL is available at a P/E of 26x (FY22), which appears reasonably priced. "Considering its consistent top-line& bottom-line growth with cost efficiencies, industry leading position in a high entry barrier industry, expansion plans in product lines and capacities, we assign a “subscribe” rating on a short to medium term basis," Geojit Securities said.

