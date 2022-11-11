Archean Chemical Industries IPO bought 14.85 times on final day

Archean Chemical Industries' initial public offering had been subscribed 14.85 times by November 11 afternoon, the last day of subscription, with investors bidding for 29.64 crore shares against the offer size of 1.99 crore.

Retail investors have bought 8 times the shares set aside for them. While non-institutional investors, or high networth individuals, bid 10.78 times their quota. The portion set aside for qualified institutional investors has been subscribed 19.34 times.

The specialty marine chemical manufacturer, which was a the leading exporter of bromine and industrial salt in FY21, is looking to mop up Rs 1,462.3 crore, of which Rs 658 crore has been raised through the anchor book.

The price band for the offer is Rs 386-407 per share.

Up to 75 percent of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 10 percent for retail investors and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue worth Rs 805 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 657.3 crore by promoter Chemikas Speciality LLP, and investors India Resurgence Fund (Scheme I and II), and Piramal Natural Resources.

The company will use fresh issue proceeds for debt reduction, apart from general corporate purposes.

Archean primarily produces and exports bromine, industrial salt and sulphate of potash.

The company will finalise the share allotment by November 16. Unsuccessful bidders will get refunds by November 17 and shares will be transferred to the demat accounts of eligible investors by November 18.

The stock will list on November 21, 2022.

Archean Chemical Industries is among the five IPOs launched in November so far. The others are Five Star Business Finance, Keystone Realtors, Kaynes Technology India, and Inox Green Energy Services.

