Archean Chemical Industries gains 13% on listing day

Speciality marine chemical company Archean Chemical Industries didn’t have the expected blockbuster debut but still closed the listing day with nearly 13 percent gains, as the market ended lower for the third straight session on November 21.

The stock opened at Rs 450 against expectations of a listing price of more than Rs 500. It closed at Rs 458.15 on the NSE, up 12.57 percent over the issue price of Rs 407 after hitting the day’s high of Rs 476 and a low of Rs 440.20.

The correction in equity market weighed on sentiment. The Nifty itself fell around 300 points from its recent high and remained in the consolidation mode.

In terms of volumes, more than 2.21 crore Archean shares traded hands on the NSE and 11.19 lakh shares on the BSE.

Archean Chemical Industries launched its public issue on November 9 and raised Rs 1,462 crore. The price band for the offer was Rs 386-407 per share.

Of that, Rs 805 crore was raised through the fresh issue. The money will be used to pay debt.

Archean Chemical produces and exports bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash. It was the largest exporter of bromine and industrial salt by volume in India in FY21. Globally, it has one of the lowest costs of production for both bromine and industrial salt.