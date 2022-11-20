 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Archean Chemical, Five Star Business Finance to debut on November 21 | What could be listing price?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 20, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

The speciality chemical company closed its public issue on November 11 and raised Rs 1,462 crore at upper end of price band of Rs 386-407 per share, while the non-banking finance company also closed its IPO on same day with mobilising around Rs 1,590 crore at Rs 474 per share.

The coming week will start with the addition of two stocks on main board as Archean Chemical Industries and Five Star Business Finance will make their debut on November 21 after completing the IPO process.

Archean Chemical Industries

Among these two, Archean is likely to start with a healthy premium on Monday given the strong subscription to IPO, attractive valuations, consistent growth in financials, and high entry barriers in the industry it operates, experts said.

Even the mood of equity markets is positive, which could also support the listing. The benchmark indices rallied more than 6.5 percent in previous four consecutive weeks before having a consolidation in the passing week.

The initial public offering of the specialty marine chemical manufacturer was subscribed 32.23 times with major support by qualified institutional buyers that had bid for 48.91 times. High networth individuals bought 14.90 times the allotted quota and retail portion booked 9.96 times. In fact, the response to issue has been better from day one of subscription.