Archean Chemical debuts with double-digit premium. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Shubham Raj
Nov 21, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

Even as speciality chemical maker Archean Chemical Industries listed barely with a double-digit premium over the issue price, analysts believe this stock has the potential to become a long-term compounder.

On its debut, the stock listed at 10 percent premium to its issue price of Rs 407 per share. The stock traded at Rs 450 apiece on the NSE and Rs 449 on the BSE.

“Healthy premium listing is justified on the back of reasonable valuations for a fancy demand in specialty chemicals sectors which is well supported by China plus one strategy ushering resilient growth with unlimited export opportunity in the long run,” said Narendra Solanki, Head of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

“We are optimistic on the Indian speciality space and believe Archean Chemical will do well in the long term as the industry is getting bigger and bigger.”

Archean Chemical Industries is one of the leading specialty marine chemical manufacturers in India and the largest exporter of bromine and industrial salt. It produces and exports products to 18 global customers in 13 countries and to 24 domestic customers.

Analysts underlined that the industry in which the company operates has high entry barriers. Archean Chemical has consistent top-line and bottom-line growth with cost efficiencies, industry leading position, expansion plans in product lines and capacities, they said, adding that investors could continue to hold Archean Chemical in the portfolio for a short-to-medium-term basis.