Archean Chemical debuts with double-digit premium. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Even as speciality chemical maker Archean Chemical Industries listed barely with a double-digit premium over the issue price, analysts believe this stock has the potential to become a long-term compounder.

On its debut, the stock listed at 10 percent premium to its issue price of Rs 407 per share. The stock traded at Rs 450 apiece on the NSE and Rs 449 on the BSE.

“Healthy premium listing is justified on the back of reasonable valuations for a fancy demand in specialty chemicals sectors which is well supported by China plus one strategy ushering resilient growth with unlimited export opportunity in the long run,” said Narendra Solanki, Head of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

“We are optimistic on the Indian speciality space and believe Archean Chemical will do well in the long term as the industry is getting bigger and bigger.”

Archean Chemical Industries is one of the leading specialty marine chemical manufacturers in India and the largest exporter of bromine and industrial salt. It produces and exports products to 18 global customers in 13 countries and to 24 domestic customers.

Analysts underlined that the industry in which the company operates has high entry barriers. Archean Chemical has consistent top-line and bottom-line growth with cost efficiencies, industry leading position, expansion plans in product lines and capacities, they said, adding that investors could continue to hold Archean Chemical in the portfolio for a short-to-medium-term basis.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the company was subscribed 32.23 times with major support from qualified institutional buyers putting in bids 48.91 times the allotted portion. High net-worth individuals bought 14.90 times the allotted quota and retail portion was booked 9.96 times. Follow our live blog for more markets updates “Allotted investors should focus on long-term holding as the market always rewards a player who has the growth potential and if investors wish to add Archean Chemical on listing day can add and keep it for long term only,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP - Research, Mehta Equities. As per IPO price and based on FY22 earnings, the company is valued at 26.5 times P/E, 12.4 times EV/EBITDA and 5.1 times EV/Sales, which seems to be attractive in comparison to its peers. “The company deserves a premium multiple due to its phenomenal growth prospects,” said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart, however he counted some negatives. A high debt-to-equity ratio, enhanced product, key customer concentration, and restructuring of loans during FY17-18 makes him nervous. The company also does not have long-term agreements with suppliers for raw materials and is also dependent on third-party transportation and logistics service providers. “Therefore, we advise investors to lock in listing gains due to the company’s reasonable valuations and presence in the specialty chemical industry,” said Gour. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

