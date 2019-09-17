App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aramco going ahead with IPO despite attacks: Report

Drones attacked two of Aramco’s facilities on September 14, cutting oil production by more than half.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Aramco has not put its planned initial public offering (IPO) on the backburner despite an attack on its facilities adversely affecting oil production, according to a report in Bloomberg.

The state-run company intends to hold its analyst presentations as scheduled and hasn't indicated a delay in listing, sources told the news agency.

Further attacks on Aramco's oil plants could make it difficult to find buyers willing to pay the best price, the report added.

Close

Drones attacked two of Aramco's facilities on September 14, cutting Saudi Arabia’s oil production by more than half.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The attacks make it unlikely that the listing on the Saudi stock exchange will happen in the coming months, sources told the news agency.

The delay in the listing would depend on the how long it takes to resume production, the report said.

The company’s officials are becoming less optimistic about a rapid recovery in oil production, the report added.

Aramco has reportedly hired Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase & Co as underwriters for the deal.

 

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 02:03 pm

tags #Aramco #IPO

