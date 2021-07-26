Aptus Value Housing gets SEBI approval for up to Rs 3,000 crore IPO

Representational image

Aptus Value Housing Finance has received market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)’s nod for the initial public offering (IPO).

The housing finance company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on May 14, 2021. Aptus Value Housing Finance,which has a strong capital sponsorship by marquee investors like Westbridge, Malabar Investments, Sequoia Capital, Steadview Capital, and Madison India, had filed preliminary papers to raise to Rs 3,000 crore via IPO.

The fundraise comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 64,590,695 equity shares by promoter and other selling shareholders. Market sources have said that Aptus plans to raise approximately Rs 2,600 to Rs 3,000 crore.

Since the inception of the company in 2010 till date, the company claims it has had pristine asset quality with very low NPA (non-performing assets) and as of December 2020. The firm's asset under management stood at Rs 3,791 crore, of which 72.50 percent were loans given to self-employed customers while the balance 27.50 percent accounted for salaried individuals.

As of December 31, 2020, Aptus Value Housing Finance’s net NPA stood at 0.57 percent, capital adequacy at 75.03 percent, and collection efficiency at 99.20 percent, the company said in its press release.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards augmenting the company’s capital base and meet future growth requirements.

Investment Bankers appointed for the issue are ICICI Securities Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited.