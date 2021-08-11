Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO subscribed 28% on day 2 of bidding; retail portion booked 40%

Representative image

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aptus Value Housing Finance India has been subscribed 28 percent on August 11, the second day of bidding.

The offer has received bids for 1.52 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 5.51 crore equity shares. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 27 percent, and that of non-institutional investors saw 1 percent subscription.

Retail investors have put in bids for 40 percent of their reserved portion.

Aptus Value Housing Finance plans to raise Rs 2,780.05 crore through its IPO that opened for bidding on August 10. It is a complete offer for sale by selling shareholders.

The company had already mobilised Rs 834 crore from anchor investors on August 9.

Currently, shares of Aptus Value are trading at a premium of Rs 25 in the grey market, the IPO Watch data showed. This translates into a trading price of Rs 378, 7 percent higher compared to the upper end of the price band of Rs 353.

