Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO subscribed 28% on day 2 of bidding; retail portion booked 40%

Investors in the grey market traded Aptus Value shares at a premium of Rs 25, resulting into a trading price of Rs 378 against upper price band of Rs 353 per share, the IPO Watch data showed.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of Aptus Value Housing Finance India has been subscribed 28 percent on August 11, the second day of bidding.

The offer has received bids for 1.52 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 5.51 crore equity shares.  The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 27 percent, and that of non-institutional investors saw 1 percent subscription.

Retail investors have put in bids for 40 percent of their reserved portion.

 

 

Aptus Value Housing Finance plans to raise Rs 2,780.05 crore through its IPO that opened for bidding on August 10. It is a complete offer for sale by selling shareholders.

The company had already mobilised Rs 834 crore from anchor investors on August 9.

Currently, shares of Aptus Value are trading at a premium of Rs 25 in the grey market, the IPO Watch data showed. This translates into a trading price of Rs 378, 7 percent higher compared to the upper end of the price band of Rs 353.

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Tags: #Aptus Value Housing Finance India #IPO - Issues Open
first published: Aug 11, 2021 12:48 pm

