Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO: Issue subscribed 12% on first day of bidding

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO: The company wants to expand the branch networks to Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh along with deeper penetration in the existing markets with an average addition of 30 branches a year

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 02:06 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of Aptus Value Housing Finance India had been subscribed 12 percent on August 9, receiving bids for 65.16 lakh shares against an offer size of 5.51 crore shares, the data available on exchanges showed.

Retail investors put in bids for 23 percent of their reserved portion and non-institutional investors had bought 33,600 equity shares against the reserved portion of 1.18 crore equity shares. Qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 41,328 equity shares against the reserved portion of 1.57 crore equity shares.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India, a rural-focused housing finance company, primarily serving low and middle-income self-employed customers in the rural and semi-urban markets of India, plans to raise Rs 2,780 crore through the public issue.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of 6,45,90,695 shares by existing shareholders Padma Anandan, JIH II, LLC, Aravali Investment Holdings, Madison India Opportunities IV, GHIOF Mauritius, KM Mohandass HUF, Saurabh Vijay Bhat and R Umasuthan.

The price band for the offer, which closes on August 12, has been fixed at Rs 346-Rs 353 per equity share. The company already garnered Rs 834 crore from anchor investors on August 9, a day prior to issue opening.

Close

Incorporated in 2009, Aptus Value Housing Finance is one of the largest housing finance companies in south India in terms of assets under management (AUM), as of Q4FY21. Its gross loan assets during FY19-FY21 grew at a CAGR of 34.54 percent to Rs 4,067.8 crore in FY21.

Also read: Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO | 10 key things to know before investing in it

As of FY21, the company had operations in Tamil Nadu, the union territory of Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana through 190 branches. It intends to expand the branch networks to Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh along with deeper penetration in the existing markets with an average addition of 30 branches per year.

Despite its focus on low and mid-income group, Aptus Value was able to keep slippages under control, resulting in lower non-performing assets (NPA) levels. As on FY21, the gross NPAs were 0.68 percent, while the net NPAs were 0.49 percent.

"At the upper price band of Rs 353, Aptus Value is available at price-to-book value (P/BV) of 8.8x (FY21) which appears to be fully priced," said Geojit Financial Services. It assigned a "subscribe" rating to the issue on a long-term basis considering its strong return ratios, impressive growth and attractive margins.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
first published: Aug 10, 2021 11:01 am

