MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Aptus Value Housing Finance India IPO to open on August 10; check key details of the issue

Aptus Value Housing Finance will announce its IPO price band and lot size, in a conference organised on August 5.

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 05:39 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Aptus Value Housing Finance India is set to launch its initial public offering in the coming week on August 10. The offer will close on August 12.

Anchor book, if any, will open for one working day prior to the issue opening date, i.e. August 9.

The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,45,90,695 equity shares by promoter and investors.

The offer for sale consists of 25 lakh equity shares by promoter Padma Anandan, 1,97,62,495 equity shares by investor Aravali Investment Holdings, 2,83,79,135 equity shares by investor JIH II LLC, 99,97,855 equity shares by investor GHIOF Mauritius, 37,23,710 equity shares by investor Madison India Opportunities IV, 1,25,000 equity shares by KM Mohandass HUF, 75,000 equity shares by R Umasuthan, and 27,500 equity shares by Saurabh Vijay Bhat.

The company will announce its IPO price band and lot size, at a conference organised on August 5.

Close

Related stories

Aptus will utilise net proceeds from the fresh issue for augmenting its tier I capital requirements, while the offer for sale money will go to selling shareholders.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

Aptus Value Housing Finance is an entirely retail focussed housing finance company primarily serving low and middle-income self-employed customers in the rural and semi-urban markets of India. It had the highest return on assets (RoA) of 5.7 percent among the peer set during the financial year 2021.

It is one of the largest housing finance companies in south India in terms of AUM as of March 2021. Its AUM has increased at a CAGR of 34.54 percent to Rs 4,067.76 crore during FY19-FY21.

Also readChemplast Sanmar IPO to open on August 10, to raise Rs 3,850 crore

Since its inception, the company has not restructured any loans or written off any loans receivable.

Promoters of the company are M Anandan, Padma Anandan, and WestBridge Crossover Fund LLC, having a shareholding of 60.84 percent.

Investors - Aravali Investment Holdings held a 4.11 percent stake in the company, JIH II LLC has 8.69 percent shareholding, GHIOF Mauritius 2.08 percent, and Madison India Opportunities IV owned a 3.65 percent stake.

Among others, Malabar India Fund & Malabar Select Fund have a 7.89 percent stake in Aptus, Steadview Capital Mauritius 3.35 percent, and SCI Investments VI 3.32 percent shareholding.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the issue.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aptus Value Housing Finance India #IPO - Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 4, 2021 05:39 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.