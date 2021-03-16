English
Anupam Rasayan IPO final day: Issue subscribed 11.80 times, QIB portion booked 8.41 times

Anupam Rasayan IPO is fully a fresh issue and the net proceeds will be utilised for repayment of debt

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST
 
 
The public offer of Anupam Rasayan has been subscribed 11.80 times so far on the final day of bidding. The issue has received bids for 11.44 crore equity shares against the offer size of over 97 lakh equity shares, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges.

The portion set aside for retail investors is subscribed 9.18 times and that of non-institutional investors is at 23.53 times and qualified institutional buyers 8.41 times. Employees have put in 1.54 times more bids compared to the reserved portion.

Anupam Rasayan, which has two distinct business verticals - life science related specialty chemicals and other specialty chemicals (comprising specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives), aims to raise Rs 760 crore through the public issue.

Also read, our in-house research team's take on Anupam Rasayan IPO

It is fully a fresh issue and the net proceeds will be utilised for repayment of debt. The company intends to repay its debt of Rs 564 crore from a total best of Rs 842 crore.

Also read - IPO season is on, here are 5 factors to look at while investing in an issue

Also read - Anupam Rasayan IPO opens for bidding: Should you subscribe?
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anupam Rasayan India #IPO - Issues Open
first published: Mar 16, 2021 01:51 pm

