Anupam Rasayan finalises IPO share allotment, here is how to check it

Specialty chemical company Anupam Rasayan India has finalised the share allotment for its initial public offering. Investors can check the allotment status through two available options.

The allotment can be checked on the website of IPO registrar by following these three easy steps:

a) Select Anupam Rasayan India Limited from the dropdown

b) Under the application number option, select ASBA/NON ASBA and enter the application number. In the case of DPID/client ID option, select NSDL/CDSL, enter DPID and Client ID. If you are using the permanent account number, the enter your PAN

c) Type in Captcha and click on submit to know the allotment status.

The allotment status can also be checked on the BSE website. Investors have to select issue type 'equity', select issue name as 'Anupam Rasayan India Limited', enter application number and PAN and click on search to know whether shares have been allotted.

If the information provided by an investor is correct, the number of shares applied for and the number of shares allotted will appear on the screen.

The funds will be unblocked from ASBA account for investors who have not received share allotment and refunded to anchor investors, if any, on March 22, as per the schedule available in the prospectus.

Eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts by March 23 and the shares will start trading from March 24.

The Rs 760-crore public issue of Anupam Rasayan opened for subscription from March 12-16, 2021 and was subscribed 44 times. It was a fresh issue and the company will utilise funds for repaying debt.

In the grey market, Anupam Rasayan shares were trading at Rs 640-Rs 645, a premium of Rs 85-90 a share on the final issue price of Rs 555 a share, the IPO Watch data said. The premium has been reduced from last week's Rs 130-140, which could be due to the volatility in the equity market.

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform where shares get traded well before the allotment in the IPO and listed on bourses.​