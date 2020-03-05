App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Antony Waste Handling Cell subscribed 16% on second day of bidding

The reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 12.98 percent and that of retail individual investors 25.93 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Rs 203-crore initial public offer of Antony Waste Handling Cell was subscribed 15.54 percent on the second day of bidding.

The IPO has received bids for 7,55,000 equity shares against the total issue size of 48,20,508 equity shares, as per the data available on exchanges.

The reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 12.98 percent and that of retail individual investors 25.93 percent, but the qualified institutional investors' portion is yet to be subscribed.

Close

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 35 crore and an offer for sale of 57 lakh shares, including anchor portion of 20,65,932 shares, by investors Cambridge (Mauritius), Guildford (Mauritius), Leeds (Mauritius) and Tonbridge (Mauritius).

related news

Antony Waste Handling Cell on March 3 already raised Rs 60.94 crore from three anchor investors at a lower end of price band of Rs 295-300 per share.

Also read - Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO to open on Wednesday: 10 key things to know

The company intends to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for reduction of the consolidated borrowings by infusing debt in subsidiary - AG Enviro Infra Projects.

Equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. Equirus Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the offer.

Antony Waste Handling IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 08:59 pm

tags #Antony Waste Handling Cell #IPO - Issues Open

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.