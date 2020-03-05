Antony Waste Handling Cell subscribed 16% on second day of bidding

The Rs 203-crore initial public offer of Antony Waste Handling Cell was subscribed 15.54 percent on the second day of bidding.

The IPO has received bids for 7,55,000 equity shares against the total issue size of 48,20,508 equity shares, as per the data available on exchanges.

The reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 12.98 percent and that of retail individual investors 25.93 percent, but the qualified institutional investors' portion is yet to be subscribed.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 35 crore and an offer for sale of 57 lakh shares, including anchor portion of 20,65,932 shares, by investors Cambridge (Mauritius), Guildford (Mauritius), Leeds (Mauritius) and Tonbridge (Mauritius).

Antony Waste Handling Cell on March 3 already raised Rs 60.94 crore from three anchor investors at a lower end of price band of Rs 295-300 per share.

The company intends to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for reduction of the consolidated borrowings by infusing debt in subsidiary - AG Enviro Infra Projects.

Equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. Equirus Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the offer.