App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Antony Waste Handling Cell raises Rs 60.94 cr from anchor investors

The allocation of shares will take place at lower end of price band of Rs 295-300 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Antony Waste Handling Cell raised Rs 60.94 crore on March 3 from three anchor investors, a day before the company comes out with its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised the allocation of 20,65,932 equity shares to three anchor investors.

The allocation of shares will take place at the lower end of the price band of Rs 295-300 per share.

Close

Anchor investors are Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Vantage Equity Fund and 238 Plan Associates LLC, which received 65.6 percent, 18 percent and 16.4 percent of the total anchor portion respectively.

related news

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 35 crore and an offer for sale of up to 57 lakh equity shares by investors.

The offer for sale comprises a sale of up to 13,90,322 equity shares by Leeds (Mauritius); 20,85,502 shares by Tonbridge (Mauritius); 7,69,917 shares by Cambridge (Mauritius); and 14,54,259 shares by Guildford (Mauritius).

Also read - Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO to open on Wednesday: 10 key things to know

The offer will close on March 6. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 shares thereafter.

Antony Waste plans to raise Rs 203.15 crore at the lower end of the price band.

The company proposed to utilise the fresh issue proceeds for reducing the consolidated borrowings of the company by infusing debt in its subsidiary - AG Enviro Infra Projects for repayment/prepayment of a portion of their outstanding indebtedness to the extent of Rs 30 crore.

Equirus Capital is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 06:10 pm

tags #Antony Waste Handling Cell #IPO - Upcoming Issues

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.