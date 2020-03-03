Antony Waste Handling Cell raises Rs 60.94 cr from anchor investors

Antony Waste Handling Cell raised Rs 60.94 crore on March 3 from three anchor investors, a day before the company comes out with its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised the allocation of 20,65,932 equity shares to three anchor investors.

The allocation of shares will take place at the lower end of the price band of Rs 295-300 per share.

Anchor investors are Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Vantage Equity Fund and 238 Plan Associates LLC, which received 65.6 percent, 18 percent and 16.4 percent of the total anchor portion respectively.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 35 crore and an offer for sale of up to 57 lakh equity shares by investors.

The offer for sale comprises a sale of up to 13,90,322 equity shares by Leeds (Mauritius); 20,85,502 shares by Tonbridge (Mauritius); 7,69,917 shares by Cambridge (Mauritius); and 14,54,259 shares by Guildford (Mauritius).

Also read - Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO to open on Wednesday: 10 key things to know

The offer will close on March 6. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 shares thereafter.

Antony Waste plans to raise Rs 203.15 crore at the lower end of the price band.

The company proposed to utilise the fresh issue proceeds for reducing the consolidated borrowings of the company by infusing debt in its subsidiary - AG Enviro Infra Projects for repayment/prepayment of a portion of their outstanding indebtedness to the extent of Rs 30 crore.

Equirus Capital is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.