Antony Waste Handling Cell jumps 56%: What should investors do?

Antony Waste Handling Cell shares had a strong listing on January 1, rising as much as 56 percent on an intraday basis. The stellar listing was one the back of a good response to its IPO, positive market sentiment as well as long-term growth opportunities for the company.better growth in the longer term and positive market conditions.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 492.75, after opening at a massive 36.5 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 315. It was quoting at Rs 459.10, up 45.75 percent over IPO price and up 6.77 percent over the opening price at 11:41 hours IST.

It was the last IPO launched in 2020 and the first listing in the new year 2021.

The listing price was a tad better than street's expectations but given the hefty listing premium, experts advised investors to book profits.

"We believe at a good listing gain, investors can book profit. The business of Antony is dependent on municipal authorities for a substantial proportion of the revenue, which is a major inherent risk in the business model. This business involves receivables risk from municipalities, which can lead to financial instability for the company," Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst at Angel Broking told Moneycontrol.

So considering the risk-reward ratio, he believes there are better options available in the market from an investment point of view.

Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research at Mehta Equities also suggested allotted investors to book profits on listing day.

"Antony couldn't attract investors' interest compared to recent IPOs - Mrs Bectors Food and Burger King - because of lack of confidence in the business growth on the back of high revenue dependency from limited 5 municipal authorities which accounts for 82 percent FY20, of which any contract goes will impact Antony financials adversely," he reasoned.

For Antony to grow its business, it needs to win new contracts from municipalities.

Incorporated in 2001, Antony Waste Handling Cell is engaged in offering municipal solid waste (MSW) management services. The company is one of the top five players in the Indian MSW management industry with an established track record of more than 19 years. It provides a full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across the country, primarily catering to Indian municipalities.

The company is among the select few players which are pioneers in both the MSW collection and transportation sector. It has in-house expertise in landfill construction and management sector.

Antony Waste has a presence in the fast-growing MSW management industry with end-to-end capabilities, a strong track record of project execution, long term contracts with municipalities, and experienced promoters and management team with strong domain expertise.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities, who had expected more than 30 percent listing gains, said one should book partial profits on listing day. Among experts, only she is positive on long-term outlook of the company.

Antony Waste Handling Cell raised Rs 300 crore via public issue last week which was subscribed 15 times.

The company is going to utilise net fresh issue proceeds (out of Rs 85 crore) for part-financing for PCMC WTE project through investment in subsidiaries, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

