172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ipo|antony-waste-handling-cell-heranba-industries-file-ipo-papers-5927841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Antony Waste Handling Cell, Heranba Industries file IPO papers

The move comes at a time when several IPOs in September saw robust subscriptions and bumper listing gains.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd and Heranba Industries have filed draft papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to float their initial public offerings (IPOs).

The move comes at a time when several IPOs in September saw robust subscriptions and bumper listing gains.

As per the draft papers, Antony Waste Handling Cell’s IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 98.5 crore and an offer for sale of99,27,175 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Close

Tonbridge (Mauritius) Ltd, Leeds (Mauritius) Ltd, Cambridge (Mauritius) Ltd and Guildford (Mauritius) Ltd will be offering shares through the offer for sale.

related news

Antony Waste Handling Cell is a leading player in solid waste management services in the country.

The proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards reduction of aggregate outstanding borrowings of the company on a consolidated basis and general corporate purpose, among others, the draft papers filed late last month showed.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Earlier, the company had withdrawn its IPO in March following tepid investor response and extremely weak markets.

Heranba Industries’ initial share sale consists of fresh issue of equity shares to the tune of Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale of90,15,000 equity shares by existing shareholders, as per the draft papers filed last month.

The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing a range of agrochemicals.

The proceeds of the fresh issue would be used to fund working capital requirements, expenditures towards general corporate purposes, and meet public issue expenses.

The issue is being managed by Emkay Global Financial Services Limited and Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited.

Equity shares of both the companies will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 11:24 am

tags #Antony Waste Handling Cell #Heranba Industries #IPO - News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.