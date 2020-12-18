MARKET NEWS

Antony Waste Handling Cell garners Rs 90 crore from 10 anchor investors ahead of IPO

Anchor investors include Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 238 Plan Associates LLC and SBI Mutual Fund.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 11:36 PM IST
 
 
Antony Waste Handling Cell received Rs 89.99 crore from 10 anchor investors on December 18, ahead of its issue opening.

"The IPO committee of the board of directors of the company and the selling shareholders, in consultation with merchant bankers Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities, have finalised allocation of 28,57,003 equity shares to anchor investors," company said in its filing to exchanges.

The price for shares allocated to anchor investors was Rs 315 per share, the upper price band.

Anchor investors included Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 238 Plan Associates LLC and SBI Mutual Fund.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is aimed to raise Rs 300 crore via initial share sale during December 21-23. The price band has been fixed at Rs 313-315 per share for the public issue.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale of 68,24,993 equity shares by existing shareholders - Tonbridge (Mauritius), Leeds (Mauritius), Cambridge (Mauritius), and Guildford (Mauritius).

Antony Waste Handling Cell, a leading player in solid waste management services in the country, will utilise fresh issue proceeds for part financing a waste-to-energy project at Pimpri Chinchwad through investment in subsidiaries, reduction of consolidated borrowings and general corporate purposes.

Equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

This will be the company's second attempt to launch an IPO. In March this year, the company had withdrawn its IPO due to tepid response from investors and weak equity market conditions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Antony Waste Handling Cell #IPO - News #IPO - Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 18, 2020 11:12 pm

