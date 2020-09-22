Angel Broking IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 31%, retail portion booked 63%

The Rs 600-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Angel Broking has been subscribed 31 percent so far on September 22, the first day of bidding.

The IPO of the fourth largest broking house in terms of active clients,has received bids for 43.46 lakh equity shares against the offer size of 1.37 crore equity shares (excluding anchor book), the data available on exchanges showed.

Retail investors seem to be backing the IPO as they put in 62.67 percent bids against its reserved portion, but qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors have not started bidding yet.

Angel Broking, ahead of its public issue, raised Rs 180 crore from 12 anchor investors including marquee names such as Goldman Sachs India, HDFC MF, Macquarie, Invesco Trustee, ICICI Prudential etc, at the higher end of the price band of Rs 305-306 per share.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoters and investors. The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds towards working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Angel Broking provides broking and allied services through online and digital platforms and it has a network of over 11,000 authorised persons.

"Angel has been able to retain and improve on its position given itd digital and distribution edge even in the era of the advent of new-age discount brokerages. The issue price discounts FY20 earnings by 25.4x while for FY21 the discount rate is around 18x on diluted equity capital, the issue price implies a P/B multiple of 2.63 on diluted equity capital," said SPA Securities.

The company managed Rs 13,254 crore in client assets and over 21.5 lakh operational broking accounts.

"Client additions saw a volume uptick (post-pandemic) but there is a possibility of the same cooling off for some quarters and the ability of the company to wade through these tiles will be tested," said SPA.

The brokerage recommended subscribing to the issue as a good long-term investment in sync with the opportunities presented by the under penetration of investments in equities as an asset class and the strong brand equity created by the company over the last two decades with proven prowess in adoption of technology and strong advisory base.