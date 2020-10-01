Angel Broking IPO allotment status announced: Here's how to check

Angel Broking, one of the largest retail broking houses, is expected to make its market debut on October 5 after its Rs 600-crore initial public offering public saw the lowest subscription among IPOs launched in 2020 so far.

The offer was subscribed 3.94 times during September 22-24, backed largely by retail investors and qualified institutional buyers, while other IPOs witnessed subscription in the range of 13-151 times.

The company has finalised the basis of allotment. Equity shares could get credited to the accounts of eligible investors by October 1, the schedule provided by the company says.

Investors can check the allotment status on the BSE website and the registrar's website following these simple steps:

Option 1)

>> Check box "Equity">> Select your "Issue Name" in the dropdown menu - Angel Broking (Note: Company name will appear only after the allotment process is done)>> Type your "Application Number" in the box>> Type your "Permanent Account Number (PAN No.)" in the box

>> Finally click on the "Search" button

Option 2)

>> Select "Company Name" in the dropdown menu— Angel Broking (the company name will appear only after the allotment process is done)>> Check box either "Permanent Account Number (PAN)" or "Application Number" or Depository/Client ID>> Type your "Permanent Account Number (PAN )" or "Application Number" or Depository/Client ID in the box

>> Finally click on "Submit" button

If the information provided by you is correct, then you will see the application status. The number of shares you subscribed to and the numbers of shares alloted to you will also get reflected.