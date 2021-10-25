Anand Rathi Wealth, Tarson Products, ESAF Small Finance among 7 to get Sebi nod for IPOs

Representative image

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of seven companies including One 97 Communications, the owner of finetch firm Paytm, Anand Rathi Wealth, Tarson Products and PB Fintech.

ESAF Small Finance Bank, Sapphire Foods, and HP Adhesives also received the capital markets regulator’s nod for their public offerings.

Sebi has issued observation letters to the seven companies, according to a report published by the regulator on the “processing status of draft offer documents” on October 25. An observation letter is needed for every IPO and implies the company can go ahead with its plans.

All these companies filed their draft IPO papers with Sebi in July and August.

Anand Rathi Wealth

The IPO of one of the leading non-bank wealth solutions firms in India is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 12 million equity shares by the promoters Anand Rathi Financial Services, Anand Rathi, Pradeep Gupta and other shareholders— Amit Rathi, Priti Gupta, Supriya Rathi, Rawal Family Trust, Jugal Mantri, and Feroze Azee, according to the company’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company, which filed draft papers with Sebi in July, will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

PB Fintech

The operator of online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar filed draft documents for a Rs 6,017.5-crore IPO in August.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore and an OFS of Rs 2,267.50 crore by existing shareholders, including SVF Python II (Cayman) and Yashish Dahiya, according to the DRHP.

One97 Communications

The parent company of fintech platform Paytm filed IPO papers in July to raise Rs 16,600 crore via a public offer. While Rs 8,300 crore will be a primary share sale, Rs 8,300 crore will be an OFS by existing investors. The company plans a mid-November listing.

Tarsons Products

The IPO from the life sciences company comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an OFS by promoters and an investor.

Promoters Sanjive Sehgal and Rohan Sehgal will offload 390,000 shares and 310,000 shares. Investor Clear Vision Investment Holdings Pte will sell 12.5 million shares through an offer for sale. The company had filed its prospectus in August.

ESAF Small Finance Bank

The company plans to raise Rs 997.78 crore through its public issue, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore and an OFS of Rs 197.78 crore by selling shareholders. The company had filed draft papers in July.

As part of the OFS, the promoter will sell Rs 150 crore worth of shares, PNB Metlife India Insurance Company will offload shares worth of Rs 21.33 crore, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Rs 17.46 crore, PI Ventures Rs 8.73 crore, and John Chakola Rs 26 lakh.

Sapphire Foods

The largest franchise operator of Yum! Brands in the Indian subcontinent in terms of revenue in FY20 had filed IPO papers in August. The IPO of 17.56 million shares is entirely an OFS by shareholders.

The OFS includes 850,000 shares held by QSR Management Trust, 5.56 million shares by Sapphire Foods Mauritius, 4.84 million shares by WWD RUBY, 3.96 million shares by Amethyst, 80,169 shares by AAJV Investment Trust, 1.6 million shares by Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund, and 646,227 shares by Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund – Series II.

HP Adhesives

The IPO of HP Adhesives comprises a fresh issue of 4.14 million shares and an OFS of 457,200 shares by promoter Anjana Haresh Motwani. The IPO papers were filed in July.

The company will utilise the proceeds of the fresh issue for existing and proposed expansion, incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Record year

A total of 43 companies have raised a record Rs 78,520 crore, so far, in 2021. Experts said fundraising is expected to be higher than this figure in the coming five months.

“The IPO market exploded in the first part of CY21, signalling the conclusion of a drought in the IPO segment that had been severely impacted by the Covid-19 scenario. The system’s massive liquidity will eventually find its way into the stock market, providing the IPO rush an advantage,” said Abhijit Bhave, CEO of Fisdom Private Wealth.

He said factors including the current bullish environment, a significant number of unlisted companies achieving unicorn status (valuation exceeding $1 billion), the emergence of a large number of new investors during the pandemic, and the ability to obtain premium listings will see the IPO market continue to rise uninterrupted.

“With new-age names like Policy Bazaar, Paytm and Life Insurance Corporation’s massive IPO (as part of the government’s disinvestment plan), the upcoming IPO list is likely to outperform the first half of FY22 in terms of fundraising,” Bhave said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.