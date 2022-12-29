 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analysts see muted listing for Elin Electronics on December 30

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 29, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST

Though reasonably priced, the sour market sentiments, coupled with the under-par debut of recent IPOs, sank the hopes of a strong listing by this electronics manufacturing services provider.

Electronics manufacturing services provider Elin Electronics is expected to start trading on the stock exchanges on a muted note on December 30. Though the initial public offering (IPO) subscription numbers were decent, but lower-than-expected, which may be a key reason for the expected muted listing.

Another key reason may be the volatility in the markets following the recent correction, analysts said. However, they pointed out that Elin’s public issue was attractively-priced compared to its peers Amber Enterprises and Dixon Technologies, and the company has strong financials (barring slight weakness in operating profit margin).

Elin’s public issue of December 20-22, 2022 was subscribed 3.09 times, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) putting in applications for 4.51 times the allotted quota, high networth individuals (HNIs) 3.29 times, and retail investors 2.2 times.

The grey market, the unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares, has indicated a muted listing for the stock. Elin’s shares traded here at a discount of around 2 percent to the issue price of Rs 247, analysts said.

Elin provides electronics manufacturing services for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances in India, and is also one of the largest fractional horsepower motor manufacturers in India.

