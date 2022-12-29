Analysts see muted listing for Elin Electronics on December 30

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Electronics manufacturing services provider Elin Electronics is expected to start trading on the stock exchanges on a muted note on December 30. Though the initial public offering (IPO) subscription numbers were decent, but lower-than-expected, which may be a key reason for the expected muted listing.

Another key reason may be the volatility in the markets following the recent correction, analysts said. However, they pointed out that Elin’s public issue was attractively-priced compared to its peers Amber Enterprises and Dixon Technologies, and the company has strong financials (barring slight weakness in operating profit margin).

Elin’s public issue of December 20-22, 2022 was subscribed 3.09 times, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) putting in applications for 4.51 times the allotted quota, high networth individuals (HNIs) 3.29 times, and retail investors 2.2 times.

The grey market, the unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares, has indicated a muted listing for the stock. Elin’s shares traded here at a discount of around 2 percent to the issue price of Rs 247, analysts said.

Elin provides electronics manufacturing services for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances in India, and is also one of the largest fractional horsepower motor manufacturers in India.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

"Elin Electronics has seen a drop in its grey market price over the last few days, owing to the sour market sentiment. We expect the stock to list close to the offer price, and won’t be surprised to see a marginal discount also," Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at Stoxbox, said.

The EMS player has been in the industry for almost five decades now, all the way back from manufacturing tape deck mechanism for cassette players to LED lighting / fans / switches, fractional horsepower motors, and small appliances, among others.

Elin continues to evolve and upgrade across its product verticals and derives strength from its robust research and development (R&D) capabilities, diverse product verticals / customer base and backward integrated manufacturing prowess.

"Elin Electronics is well managed to get decent subscription response from all investor categories and appeared to be inexpensive against listed peers like Dixon and Amber, but as of now the grey market hints at a muted show on listing day. The show is justified on the back of high competitive business dynamics with low margin profile," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP-Research at Mehta Equities, said.

“Looking at the poor listing performance of the last few IPOs, we expect either decent listing or at a discount for Elin,” he added.

All the last five listings disappointed on Dalal Street. KFin Technologies, which listed on Thursday, closed with moderate losses, while Abans Holdings, Landmark Cars, Sula Vineyards, and Uniparts India fell 6-20 percent on debut.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.