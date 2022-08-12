An IPO is arriving on D-Street after nearly 3 months and grey market is loving it

"After a long pause, Syrma SGS is set to end the drought in the primary market.The company has a diverse customer base and product portfolio. Syrma's top line (revenue) is growing steadily though the margin has contracted lately," Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena — a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities — told CNBCTV18.com.

"On the valuation front, the issue looks moderately to fully priced," Doshi said.

Incorporated in 2004, Syrma SGS Tech is engaged in electronics manufacturing services (EMS), and provides solutions and integrated services to original equipment manufacturers.

The initial share sale of Syrma comes at a time when the headline indices on Dalal Street have scaled four-month highs but are yet to revisit their record highs of October 2021. Many experts believe high valuations are likely to prevent the Nifty50 from making new highs for the time being.