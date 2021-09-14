MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Ami Organics shares close with over 53% premium in debut trade

In traded volume terms, 19.46 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.12 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

PTI
September 14, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of specialty chemicals maker Ami Organics on Tuesday closed with a premium of over 53 percent against its issue price of Rs 610. The stock made its debut at Rs 902, registering a gain of 47.86 percent from its issue price on the BSE.

During the day, it jumped 58.56 percent to Rs 967.25. The stock closed at Rs 934.55, up 53.20 percent.

On the NSE, it got listed at Rs 910, reflecting a premium of 49.18 percent. It closed at Rs 934.50, a jump of 53.19 percent.

In traded volume terms, 19.46 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.12 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

The company's market capitalisation was at Rs 3,405.23 crore on the BSE.

Close

The Rs 569.63-crore initial public offer of Ami Organics was subscribed 64.54 times earlier this month. Its price range was at Rs 603-610 per share.

Ami Organics is one of the leading R&D driven manufacturers of specialty chemicals with varied end usage, focussed on the development and manufacturing of pharma intermediates for regulated and generic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and NCE (new chemical entity) and key starting material for agrochemicals and fine chemicals.
PTI
Tags: #Ami Organics #IPO - New Listings
first published: Sep 14, 2021 05:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.